[Hello India] Korean firms seek to indulge India's K-food craving

Lotte Wellfood's Choco Pie dominates almost 80 percent of the chocolate cake market in India. Last year, the company expanded its local production facilities to meet the growing demands. (Lotte Wellfood)

South Korea has seen a rise in food exports to India in recent years, capitalizing on the growing popularity of Korean culture and foods, which also aligns with the efforts of Korean food companies to expand their presence there, drawn to the country's large population and growth in income levels.

According to data compiled by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp., or aT, Korean food exports to India -- including agricultural produce, food additives, convenience foods, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages -- reached $57.7 million in 2023, marking an over 60 percent increase from $35.7 million in 2018.

In the first half of 2024, Korean food exports to India totaled $31.9 million, up around 36 percent from the same period the year before. Of the total, Korean ramyeon products were the top food exports to India, reaching over $8 million in the first six months of the year -- a 64 percent increase compared to 2023.

"Korean ramyeon exports to India are expected to continue growing, driven by the recent surge in the popularity of Korean culture, which has led to increased demand for Korean foods that resonate well with Indian consumers' preference for spicy noodle dishes," said an aT official.

Building on the momentum of their expanding presence in the Indian market, Korean ramyeon makers, including Nongshim, Ottogi and Samyang Foods, have implemented strategies tailored to local preferences.

Entering the Indian market in 2016, Nongshim introduced Shin Ramyun and Shin Ramyun Kimchi, both flagship products that have acquired halal certifications. In 2023, the company also launched Shin Ramyun Chicken to cater to local consumers who avoid beef products for religious reasons. Ottogi also introduced a vegan version of its flagship product in 2018 and promoted it through social media advertisements featuring Indian influencers.

Samyang has also seen a significant increase in sales in India. Driving sales is the popularity of its Buldak series, which has appealed to Indian consumers with its bold spiciness and chicken flavors. The company's annual sales in India nearly doubled over the past four years.

“India is a vast and growing market, but with the high competition against established products, both local and from other countries, we’re only at the beginning of our efforts here. However, since Indian consumers have a strong affinity for noodle-based dishes, we expect our active marketing efforts to lead to positive results,” said an industry official who wished to remain unnamed.

Additionally, exports of soju, the Korean distilled liquor, to India also saw a significant rise. Largely driven by the preference of younger Indian generations for mild liquor with various flavors, exports increased by nearly 60 percent to $442,000 this year. Korean sauces and condiments, including gochujang, soy sauce and other pastes, also saw an increase in exports, with a combined total reaching $40,770 last year.

Lee Eun-hee, a professor of consumer science at Inha University, said that the rising popularity of Korean food in India can be attributed to the similar flavor profiles shared by Korean and Indian cuisines.

“Korean foods naturally complement Indian cuisine, as both cultures have a strong tradition of boiling, stir-frying and cooking with bold flavors. Additionally, the growing influence of Korean culture in India has led to an increase in Indian consumers seeking out Korean food,” Lee said.

In the meantime, Korean confectionery companies that entered India in the early 2000s also have expanded their manufacturing capabilities and product offerings within the local market.

In July, Lotte Wellfood, which entered the Indian market in 2004 by acquiring local confectionaries Parris and Havmor Ice Cream, merged its two Indian subsidiaries to cover broader regions in the country by enhancing operational efficiency.

In 2023 alone, India accounted for 43 percent of Lotte Wellfood's total overseas sales, with annual sales in India reaching 26.9 billion won ($19.8 million), a 163 percent increase from 2019. Last year, the company expanded its manufacturing facilities in India, including those for its Choco Pie product, which has taken dominance by capturing nearly 80 percent of the chocolate cake market in the country, and announced plans to build new plants for its Pepero product.

"When we first entered the Indian market, our strategy to penetrate the local market was to produce traditional Indian desserts. However, as we see increasing demand for Korean snacks among the younger demographic, we've introduced more of our products originally launched in Korea into the market," said a Lotte Wellfood official.

Similarly, Orion, another Korean confectionery giant, revealed its intention to prioritize India as its new key export destination following China, Vietnam and Russia, expanding its snack and pie production lines in India last year.

Kim Dae-jong, a business professor at Sejong University, predicts that the growing trend of the Korean food industry flocking to India will continue, fueled by the increasing demand among Indian consumers for products featured in Korean content.

"Korean food items are gaining popularity worldwide, driven by the Korean Wave, and this trend is catching on in India as well. Given India's steady economic growth in recent years and its massive population, Korea's exports to India, especially in consumer goods, is expected to continue rising," Kim said.