Free after-school programs to run nationwide

Elementary school students who participated in "2024 Neulbom Summer School" learn top rope climbing at the Busan City Office of Education's Student Character Education Center in Geumjeong-gu, Busan, Aug. 6. (Yonhap)

The Education Ministry announced Wednesday that care programs for elementary schools driven by the state will begin in the second semester of the 2024 academic year, benefiting more than 6,300 schools nationwide.

Dubbed "Neulbom school" which directly translates to "always caring" in Korean, the policy is a comprehensive after-school management system that integrates various educational resources from the school, the community and universities in the area in addition to regular classes to provide for the growth and development of students.

This is one of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's measures to combat the low birthrate; the before- and after-school child care programs operate from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from after school until 8 p.m., aiming to lighten the burdens of working parents.

Education Vice Minister Oh Seok-hwan said at Wednesday's briefing that every school has secured the necessary programs and space to accommodate all second semester applicants, completely eliminating the waitlist for the first graders.

Some 280,000 of the 34.8 million elementary school students nationwide, 80 percent of the total, expressed a desire to participate in the program -- a more than double increase of the 12.8 million students who wished to participate in the program early in March.

Initially introduced to 2,963 schools nationwide in the first semester, the program will kick off in all 6,185 elementary schools and 178 special schools that operate elementary courses in the second semester, which starts in the third week of August.

To ensure a smooth transition, over 9,000 dedicated staff for Neulbom, 1.4 personnel per school on average, are deployed to each school to prepare for the second semester. This move hopes to ease the administrative burden on teachers so they can focus on regular school courses, Oh explained.

Various types of support staff have also been deployed to each school. For instance, Daegu will utilize work-study students who receive scholarships from the Korea Student Aid Foundation to support student safety management, while other cities such as Busan and Daejeon will hire retired government employees as volunteers.