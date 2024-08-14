Why has S. Korea seen no typhoons this month?

Pedestrians walk near Gwangalli Beach in Busan early Wednesday morning to escape the heat. As of Wednesday, Busan has seen tropical nights for 20 consecutive days. (Yonhap)

While Japan is grappling with record rainfall from Typhoon Maria and bracing for three more typhoons, South Korea is experiencing the opposite -- intense heat, heat wave warnings and tropical nights.

In the past, after the roughly monthlong monsoon season in July, Korea would see heat waves last to mid-August, accompanied by typhoons and rain after, lowering overall temperatures to ease into fall.

However, instead of typhoon warnings and heavy rain this year, Korea has seen more heat wave warnings issued than normal this August.

Regarding the unexpected turn of weather events, Korea Meteorological Administration official Gong Sang-min confirmed to The Korea Herald that typhoons are currently unable to reach Korea due to the “continued convergence of the Tibetan and North Pacific high-pressure systems.”

“Currently, the two high-pressure systems are acting like a giant wall over the Korean Peninsula,” Gong said. “Due to the high-pressure systems covering Korea like a thick layer, cyclone clouds that would normally strike Korea are unable to come through.”

Toward the end of July, the convergence of Tibetan and North Pacific high-pressure systems triggered intense heat waves, high humidity levels and the tropical night phenomena in Korea, following the monsoon season.

Gong added that this is also the reason Japan has several typhoons predicted to strike the country soon, as typhoons that perhaps would have hit Korea were “pushed away” due to the high-pressure systems.