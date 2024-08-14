View Seoul’s iconic palaces from above

Visitors view Gyeongbokgung from the rooftop of the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Jongno-gu, central Seoul on Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Exploring Seoul’s iconic cultural heritage sites like Gyeongbokgung, Deoksugung and Jongmyo is one of the must-do activities while visiting South Korea.

A light stroll along the stone walls of the palaces and taking in centuries-old "hanok," or traditional Korean houses, makes many fans feel like they've wandered into a Korean period drama.

But, tourists can take a step back from these crowd-packed spots and enjoy a different view of Seoul's historical landmarks from nearby.

National Museum of Korean Contemporary History

After crossing the Gwanghwamun intersection -- the three-way intersection between the main gate of Gwanghwamun and Gwanghwamun Square -- head over to the eighth floor (or the rooftop) of the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History.

The rooftop garden is an unofficial observatory appreciated by those in the know.

Visitors can take in a panoramic view of Gyeongbokgung against the majestic backdrop of Bugaksan with Inwansan to the west.