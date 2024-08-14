Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon restores ex-governor's political rights, pardons Park's aides

    Yoon restores ex-governor's political rights, pardons Park's aides
  2. 2

    Photos by German missionaries show Korea century ago

    Photos by German missionaries show Korea century ago
  3. 3

    Why are UN, UNESCO tapping into K-pop?

    Why are UN, UNESCO tapping into K-pop?
  4. 4

    COVID-19 cases to peak by late August: KDCA

    COVID-19 cases to peak by late August: KDCA
  5. 5

    Korea mulls service fee hike for 1,000 critical surgeries

    Korea mulls service fee hike for 1,000 critical surgeries
  1. 6

    Moment when divorce sank in? Divorced Koreans pick splitting assets, moving to new home

    Moment when divorce sank in? Divorced Koreans pick splitting assets, moving to new home
  2. 7

    Carmakers advised to disclose battery suppliers in EVs

    Carmakers advised to disclose battery suppliers in EVs
  3. 8

    [Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Baekhyun to return as solo act

    [Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Baekhyun to return as solo act
  4. 9

    Missing Incheon man found dead in golf course pond

    Missing Incheon man found dead in golf course pond
  5. 10

    Seoul Metro sells naming rights for 4 more stations

    Seoul Metro sells naming rights for 4 more stations
피터빈트

Rwandan president receives Manhae Peace Award

By Park Jun-hee

Published : Aug. 14, 2024 - 14:07

    • Link copied

From left: Monk Ahn Sun-jae (Grand Prize winner for Literature), Poet Kim Yong-taek (Grand Prize winner for Literature), Dean of the Won Korean Buddhism Order Kim Hye-shim (Grand Prize winner for Practice), Professor Hoon Kim (Grand Prize winner for Practice), and Claude Ganza, First Counselor at the Embassy of Rwanda in Seoul, who received the Grand Prize for Peace on behalf of Rwandan President Paul Kagame. (Image provided by the Rwanda Embassy in Seoul) From left: Monk Ahn Sun-jae (Grand Prize winner for Literature), Poet Kim Yong-taek (Grand Prize winner for Literature), Dean of the Won Korean Buddhism Order Kim Hye-shim (Grand Prize winner for Practice), Professor Hoon Kim (Grand Prize winner for Practice), and Claude Ganza, First Counselor at the Embassy of Rwanda in Seoul, who received the Grand Prize for Peace on behalf of Rwandan President Paul Kagame. (Image provided by the Rwanda Embassy in Seoul)

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has been recognized at the Manhae Grand Prize Ceremony for his role in fostering peace and stability in the African nation following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the Rwanda Embassy in Seoul said Wednesday.

The president received the Peace Award at the 28th Manhae Grand Prize Ceremony on Monday for his contributions to the African nation's post-genocide recovery, as well as his efforts in promoting forgiveness, reconciliation and nation-building over retribution, according to the embassy.

"President Kagame's leadership has not only brought peace to Rwanda but also propelled the nation to become one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa, with significant strides in gender equality recognized by the international community," the embassy said.

Established in 1997, the Manhae Grand Prize Awards commemorate the legacy of Han Yong-un, known by his pen name Manhae, a revered Korean independence activist and poet. This year's event shed light on honoring Manhae's ideals of freedom, peace and independence.

Among the previous recipients are Nelson Mandela in 2004 for his lifelong dedication to world peace and the Dalai Lama in 2005, who advocated peaceful solutions for the freedom of the Tibetan people.

More from Headlines