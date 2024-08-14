[Photo News] Home repairing for patriots

Most Popular
[Photo News] Home repairing for patriotsBy Korea Herald
Published : Aug. 14, 2024 - 13:40
Daewoo Construction & Engineering employees join a house repair project for descendants of the nation’s independence fighters in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, Tuesday. In partnership with Korea Habitat, the builder has completed a total of 21 housing projects since 2021. (Daewoo E&C)
