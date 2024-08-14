Home

Empowering through photography: Indian teenager collaborates with Seoul kids for photo exhibition

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Aug. 14, 2024 - 11:40

Aditi Kumar (right), a 17-year-old high school student from India, shares her experience with exhibition attendees at the Aditi Kumar (right), a 17-year-old high school student from India, shares her experience with exhibition attendees at the "Happy Seoul" exhibition held at India House in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Young girls from Sundukwon, a child welfare center, showcased the vibrant life of Seoul through a photography exhibition on Friday.

Aditi Kumar, a 17-year-old high school student from India, led an eight-week photography workshop that culminated the "Happy Seoul, Pause for a Cause" exhibition as part of an initiative empowering girls through photography.

To fund the project, she sold eco-friendly tote bags featuring her photographs.

The proceeds enabled her to purchase compact digital cameras for the girls, allowing them to capture the essence of Seoul through their lenses.

The photography classes were open through the summer for seven elementary and middle school students at the center.

Photagraphs of Sundukwon Child Welfare Center showcased at at the Photagraphs of Sundukwon Child Welfare Center showcased at at the "Happy Seoul" exhibition held at India House in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

"It was the perfect opportunity to combine my interests while also contributing to these young girls' development," she said.

The initiative began earlier this year when Aditi's mother and Surabhi Kumar, spouse of the Indian Ambassador to Korea, visited the Sundukwon Child Welfare Center in northern Seoul. After discussions with the center's head, she suggested that Aditi share her passion for photography with the girls.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar highlighted the deep historical ties between India and Korea at the event while underscoring photography's power to transform perspectives.

Surabhi Kumar , spouse of Indian Ambassador to Korea speaks at at the Surabhi Kumar , spouse of Indian Ambassador to Korea speaks at at the "Happy Seoul" exhibition held at India House in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

“It (photography) connects us to our surroundings and fosters mindfulness in our busy lives."

"This workshop and exhibition serve as a token of gratitude to the Korean people during my stay here,” the ambassador added.

The exhibition was attended by students and representatives from Sundukwon Child Welfare Center, members of the diplomatic corps, NGOs, foreign residents in Korea and the media.

