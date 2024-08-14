Empowering through photography: Indian teenager collaborates with Seoul kids for photo exhibition

Aditi Kumar (right), a 17-year-old high school student from India, shares her experience with exhibition attendees at the "Happy Seoul" exhibition held at India House in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Young girls from Sundukwon, a child welfare center, showcased the vibrant life of Seoul through a photography exhibition on Friday.

Aditi Kumar, a 17-year-old high school student from India, led an eight-week photography workshop that culminated the "Happy Seoul, Pause for a Cause" exhibition as part of an initiative empowering girls through photography.

To fund the project, she sold eco-friendly tote bags featuring her photographs.

The proceeds enabled her to purchase compact digital cameras for the girls, allowing them to capture the essence of Seoul through their lenses.

The photography classes were open through the summer for seven elementary and middle school students at the center.