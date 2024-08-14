Home

Price cap of meals for public servants to be raised later this month

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 14, 2024 - 10:52

This file photo shows the menu of a restaurant in Seoul, which includes the 30,000 won ($21.61) Young-ran menu on July 22. (Yonhap)

The government will ease restrictions on the price of meals served to public officials and other professions later this month, officials said Wednesday, in a move aimed at reflecting the current price levels since the anti-corruption law came into effect in 2016.

Under the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, commonly known as the Kim Young-ran law, public officials and individuals in specific roles, such as journalists and private school teachers, are not allowed to be served meals worth more than 30,000 won ($21.61) per person.

Last month, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission announced the decision to raise the ceiling to 50,000 won amid growing calls for hikes from small business owners and restaurant owners to better reflect the current reality and boost domestic consumption.

The revision will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval next week and go into effect late this month after presidential approval, a government official told Yonhap News Agency via phone.

The anti-graft law came into effect as part of efforts to root out corruption and boost transparency in the public realm. (Yonhap)

