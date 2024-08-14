Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street led by a cooler-than-expected US producer price index.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 29.24 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,650.74 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, major US indexes gained ground as softer producer price data boosted bets the Federal Reserve will start cutting its rates soon.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 1.97 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix jumped 3.3 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution increased 1.52 percent, and its smaller rival Samsung SDI gained 1.27 percent.

Steel giant Posco Holdings also rose 1.23 percent and top chemical producer LG Chem climbed 1.73 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,364.25 won against the US dollar, up 6.15 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)