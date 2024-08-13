[Graphic News] More Koreans opt for home-cooked samgyetang amid rising prices

Amid record hot summer weather and soaring consumer prices, more Koreans are choosing to enjoy samgyetang, or chicken soup with ginseng, at home using convenient home meal replacements (HMRs). According to the Korea Consumer Agency, the average price of samgyetang at Seoul restaurants has risen to 16,885 won ($12.32) this year, a 2.8 percent increase from last year’s 16,423 won.

In 2015, the dish cost 13,591 won, and through 2022, it remained around 14,000 won. However, following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, prices have surged past 16,000 won, now nearing 17,000 won.

Given these rising costs, consumers are increasingly turning to HMRs for their samgyetang fix, allowing them to enjoy the traditional soup without the need for lengthy preparation or specialized cooking skills. For instance, Shinsegae Food reported a 270 percent increase in sales of its ready-to-eat samgyetang product in July compared to the previous year. Similarly, Ottogi saw a 24 percent rise in sales during the first half of this year, while Ourhome's samgyetang product sales doubled over the same period.