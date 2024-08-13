[Kim Seong-kon] We should think big and global

The way we perceive things is often provincial and parochial rather than global and universal. We assume that people in other countries think the same way as we do. In many cases, however, foreigners think differently due to cultural differences. Therefore, we need to think big and global, while embracing different opinions and perspectives.

Our love of ivy and pine trees can be a good example.

In Korea, we like ivy because it decorates a building beautifully by crawling all over it and giving it an ancient, classic atmosphere. Ivy also creates shade over benches. In America, however, people do not seem to like ivy, particularly, because it suffocates other plants nearby with its penetrating, strong roots.

In Korea, we also love pine trees because they are evergreen and everywhere.

There is even a children’s song adoring pine trees. In American homes, however, pine trees are a headache, especially when they are old and constantly on the lawn. Pine trees drop so many pine needles and pine cones on the lawn and in the street that you need to clean it up incessantly.

Magpies, too, illustrate our cultural differences.

Traditionally, Koreans like magpies and think of them as friends. There is an old saying in Korea; “When magpies squawk loudly, a much-awaited friend or relative will come soon.” The truth is that as a territorial bird, magpies warn others when a stranger is entering the village. Unlike Koreans, Americans, especially American farmers, do not like magpies because they eat up crops and fruits.

It is always important to remember that people in other countries might have different opinions and perspectives from ours. For example, some of us say that the war in Ukraine has nothing to do with us because it is happening in a remote country. According to the global mindset, however, such a notion is wrong because we should sympathize with the invaded country and offer help for “humanitarian reasons,” no matter how far away the country is located.

Think about the 21 countries that came to our rescue in the 1950-53 Korean War, even though they may have never heard of Korea before or just thought of it as a faraway country. What if no rescuers come when the second Korean War breaks out? How would you feel when they say, “The war in Korea has nothing to do with us because it is an incident happening in a remote country”?

In fact, all major international incidents and conflicts affect us in one way or another. After the summit between Russia and North Korea, political commentators pointed out that South Korea is now as vulnerable as Ukraine.

If that is the case, the war in Ukraine has everything to do with us. Not foreseeing it, some of us insisted that we should not provoke Russia by interfering with its war. Only after Putin’s recent visit to North Korea have we belatedly realized that it is useless to be cautious not to aggravate Russia by helping Ukraine. We should have known it already when the war broke out.

Some of us also argue that we must maintain a good relationship with authoritarian countries while collaborating with our Free World allies. It is possible only in our romantic dreams. In the harsh realm of reality, we have to choose between the two and stand firm, according to our identity as a country of liberal democracy. The international community no longer tolerates an opportunistic, swaying attitude between the two.

Others blame the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for not cooperating with the opposition Democratic Party of Korea. However, it is not possible because the Democratic Party does not have any intention of cooperating. The sole purpose of the opposition seems to be to paralyze the Yoon administration and impeach the president in order to overthrow the government and seize power.

The same thing goes for those who complain that the Yoon administration does not try to talk with North Korea. They say, “We need conversation, not confrontation with the North.” However, North Korea is not interested in conversation at all.

Besides, adopting an obsequious low posture does not bring peace. We can have peace only when we are strong enough to overpower our percussive adversaries and exhibit a dignified and commanding attitude.

Out of hubris, our lawmakers in the opposition seem to think they can impeach the prosecutors and judges who could be a threat to them politically. In the global eyes, however, it is clearly an act of defying democracy based on the separation of powers. Still, however, our National Assembly, controlled by the opposition, keeps trying to subdue the administration and the judiciary, exerting a tyranny of the legislature.

We must overcome our regional perspectives and open our minds to global standards. For that purpose, we should transcend the gravity of our narrow mindset and think big and global instead.

Kim Seong-kon

Kim Seong-kon is a professor emeritus of English at Seoul National University and a visiting scholar at Dartmouth College. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.