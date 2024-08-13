Take quiet morning stroll at Changdeokgung garden

Most Popular
Take quiet morning stroll at Changdeokgung gardenBy Choi Si-young
Published : Aug. 13, 2024 - 17:52
Changdeokgung will be offering 90-minute sessions for visitors to tour the garden on their own in the quiet calm of the morning from Aug. 22-25.
The self-guided tour, taking place from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., will accept the first 100 people who have purchased a 10,000 won ticket through booking website Interpark. Tickets will be available starting at 2 p.m., Wednesday.
The palace typically opens at 9 a.m. and is usually only accessible as part of a guided tour.
Ticket holders will be briefed on the garden at Donhwamun, the main gate of the palace. They will be given postcards with a sketch of the palace.
“Many have asked for this self-tour, saying they want a quieter garden walk,” a palace official said.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon restores ex-governor's political rights, pardons Park's aides
-
Carmakers advised to disclose battery suppliers in EVs
-
Korea mulls service fee hike for 1,000 critical surgeries