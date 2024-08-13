Keep Olympic spirit alive with K-dramas, films

Though the 2024 Paris Olympics have drawn to a close, the excitement of the Summer Games may have left you craving more athleticism and sports drama.

Not to worry, sports enthusiasts: Enter the world of Korean drama series and films, where Olympic athletes and sports themes take center stage in stories that blend competition, romance and heartfelt drama.

Here’s a lineup of six -- three TV series and three films -- to keep your competitive spirit alive.

1. Twenty-Five Twenty-One (Drama)

“Twenty-Five Twenty-One" is a nostalgic journey into the late 1990s, where friendship, dreams and the thrill of fencing take center stage.

The drama series at the beginning focuses on the lives of Na Hee-do and Ko Yu-rim, two teen fencers with big ambitions, along with their high school friends.

As they chase their dreams amid the uncertainty of youth, the series paints a moving picture of perseverance and hope.

This coming-of-age drama is available on Netflix and Tving.

2. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (Drama)

In charming drama series "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo," the world of competitive sports meets the innocence of first love.

The campus romance centers on Bok-joo, a spirited weightlifter whose life revolves around lifting weights and indulging in food. She develops a crush on lean swimmer Joon-hyung, which complicates her life.

Available on Watcha and Wavve, "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo" displays a delightful mix of athleticism and affection.

3. The Path to Glory (Drama)

"The Path to Glory" is an eight-episode drama series that weaves a complex tale of ambition, rivalry and unrequited love in the world of Olympic sports.

Judoka Min-ki, plagued by injuries, stumbles upon archer Soo-ah’s Olympic gold medal and clings to it as a charm to break his bad luck.

But as his obsession deepens, he also grows feelings for Soo-ah, who has a swimmer boyfriend in Dong-kyeong.

This series is a tense exploration of how far one will go to achieve both love and glory.

"The Path to Glory" is available on Wavve.

4. Lifting Kingkong (Film)

In "Lifting Kingkong," the underdog story gets a fresh twist as a former Olympic medalist, Lee Ji-bong, finds himself coaching a team of girls in a rural village.

These girls, who initially seem to have little going for them besides strength, are transformed into real contenders.

The film captures the reality of training and unyielding spirit required to chase an Olympic dream.

5. Forever the Moment (Film)

Handball takes center stage in "Forever the Moment.”

At the 2004 Athens Olympics, a team of unlikely heroines — ranging from women in their 30s to rebellious teens — comes together to chase an elusive Olympic medal in a sport that is often overlooked in Korea.

The film delves into their personal struggles and collective challenges, showing how they come together as a team against all odds.

The movie is on Netflix, Watcha, Wavve and Tving.

6. As One (Film)

"As One" tells the extraordinary true story of the first postwar Unified Korea team, formed in the wake of political tension to compete at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships.

It centers on two fierce rivals — one from North Korea and one from South Korea — who must set aside their differences to play as a team.

Their journey from adversaries to allies is a powerful narrative of shared purpose, as they together take on the dominant Chinese team.

The movie is available on Netflix, Watcha, Tving and Wavve, among others.