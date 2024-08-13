Zyx Technology signs sponsorship deal with golfer Kim Jae-hee

Zyx Technology CEO Choi Jong-bok (left) and professional golfer Kim Jae-hee pose for a photo after their sponsorship signing agreement. (Zyx Technology)

South Korean design software developer Zyx Technology announced Tuesday that it signed a sponsorship deal with professional golfer Kim Jae-hee.

Under this sponsorship, Kim will wear a cap with the logo of ZyxCAD, the company's independently developed versatile computer-aided design software, during her participation in both domestic and international tournaments.

Kim became a member of the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association in 2019 and claimed her first victory this season at the KLPGA Tour's opening event, the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women's Open.

"I am thankful to Zyx Technology for choosing to sponsor me. I will carry the positive momentum of my first career win into the remaining tournaments and achieve great results with the support of my new sponsor," said Kim.

"The powerful performance, reliability and AI-driven technology of our flagship ZyxCAD matches Kim's powerful, precise shots and steady swing. We will give proactive assistance to help Kim showcase her best talent," added Choi Jong-bok, CEO of Zyx Technology.