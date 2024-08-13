Home

[Photo News] Black umbrella protest

By Hwang Joo-young

Published : Aug. 13, 2024 - 16:21

Protesters affected by the liquidity crisis at e-commerce platforms Tmon and WeMakePrice gather in front of Tmon’s headquarters in southern Seoul on Tuesday, holding black umbrellas with protest slogans. The demonstrators, including sellers and buyers who have not received payments or refunds from the cash-strapped Korean affiliates of Singapore's Qoo10 platform, argue that the government's emergency measures to address the issue are insufficient. For the sellers alone, the delayed payments amount to an estimated 1 trillion won ($730.21 million). (Yonhap)

