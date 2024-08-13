Kimchi jjigae vs. doenjang jjigae: Korean stew rivalry seems settled

Kimchi jjigae or doenjang jjigae?

South Korea's media has long pitted the two against each other, though the choice has always been more or less a toss-up for Koreans.

But while the two stews remain daily favorites, recent years have seen the scales tip towards one in particular.

That is, these two representatives of Korea's jjigae repertoire no longer enjoy equal popularity, which in part mirrors broader shifts in taste and culinary trends in Korean society.

Kimchi jjigae as today's favorite

A Gallup Korea poll surveying 1,777 South Koreans aged 13 and older from March to April found kimchi jjigae to be the most popular Korean food, with 14 percent of respondents choosing it as their favorite.

This finding marks a significant shift from two decades ago when doenjang jjigae held the top spot.

In 2004, doenjang jjigae was the clear favorite, with 23 percent of respondents choosing it as their favorite. Kimchi jjigae trailed behind with 18 percent.

A decade later in 2014, kimchi jjigae took the lead at 21 percent, surpassing doenjang jjigae, which fell to second place at 16 percent. In 2024, doenjang jjigae slipped to third place, with only 10 percent. Bulgogi was the runner-up with 11 percent.

Although the four-percentage-point difference between the two stews in this year's survey might seem trivial at first glance, breaking the results down by age group reveals a more pronounced disparity.

As per this year’s poll, doenjang jjigae was the most popular among all those over 60 at 20 percent. In contrast, the least enthusiasm for the dish was found among those aged 13-18 with only 3 percent.

Except for those aged 60 and over, kimchi jjigae surpassed doenjang jjigae, with the highest preference for the former among those in their 40s at 20 percent, followed by those in their 50s at 17 percent.

While neither stew was the top choice among Koreans in their teens and 20s, with bulgogi taking the lead, the complete absence of doenjang jjigae from the top five in this demographic is particularly striking, except for a small preference among women in their 20s.