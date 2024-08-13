Home

Mugunghwa festival, events celebrate Liberation Day

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Aug. 13, 2024 - 15:47

Visitors enjoy mugunghwa in full bloom at Chollipo Arboretum in Taean, South Chungcheong Province. (Korea Forest Service) Visitors enjoy mugunghwa in full bloom at Chollipo Arboretum in Taean, South Chungcheong Province. (Korea Forest Service)

Liberation Day on Aug. 15 will be a great time to take in the beauty of South Korea’s national flower “mugunghwa,” or Rose of Sharon, according to Korea Forest Service.

Commemorating the country’s history and the sacrifice of Korean independence fighters, a variety of mugunghwa-themed events will be held at arboretums and tourist destinations across the country.

Chollipo Arboretum, located in Taean, South Chungcheong Province, will entertain visitors with a mugunghwa-related craft program and a quiz session.

The arboretum said that the conservation institute for mugunghwa species will be open to the public on Liberation Day as well.

Mungunghwa Park, which contains almost 10,000 mugunghwa bushes, will also be a feast for the eyes on Liberation Day.

The flower park, located in Jangseong, South Jeolla Province, has various mugunghwa species on display, such as the “baedal,” a type of mugunghwa known for its pure white color.

Wanju, a small county located in central North Jeolla Province, is home to “Mugunghwa 100-ri-gil,” which translates to “39.3-kilometer mugunghwa trail” in Korean.

Travelers can either walk or drive along National Route 17 to explore the road filled with mugunghwa flowers in full bloom.

Mugunghwa trail at Midongsan Arboretum in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province (Korea Forest Service) Mugunghwa trail at Midongsan Arboretum in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province (Korea Forest Service)

Meanwhile, Sejong National Arboretum is holding a mugunghwa exhibition for visitors to witness the charms of the country’s national flower.

A total of 100 visitors will receive a mugunghwa-themed postcard on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the arboretum.

Additionally, special photo zones and flower exhibitions will be held at Hanbat Arboretum in Daejeon, Midongsan Arboretum in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province and Expo Park in Hampyeong, South Jelloa Province.

