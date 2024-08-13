Hyundai, Kia to offer free EV safety inspections

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia have announced a free inspection service for all owners of their electric vehicles, responding to heightened safety concerns following a recent apartment fire in Cheongna International City, Incheon earlier this month.

The inspection service, already underway since Aug. 8 for Hyundai and Aug. 9 for Kia, aims to reassure customers by thoroughly checking the safety of their vehicles. Hyundai and Genesis owners can access inspections at 22 premium High Tech and 1,234 authorized Bluehands service centers nationwide. Meanwhile, Kia owners can take advantage of services at 18 manufacturer service centers and 757 authorized Auto Q service centers across the country.

The companies have yet to decide on an end date for this initiative.

The inspection will focus on several critical areas that could affect the safety and performance of EVs. Technicians will begin by checking the electrical insulation’s ability to prevent unintended electrical paths that could cause short circuits or fires.

They will then monitor the battery cells to ensure they charge and discharge evenly. Any significant deviation might indicate a faulty cell that could overheat, posing a fire risk.

Next, the inspection will cover the EV’s cooling system, essential for keeping the battery pack at an optimal temperature. Overheating can reduce battery life and increase the risk of thermal runaway, a condition that could lead to a fire. Finally, technicians will examine all cables and connectors for any signs of damage or wear. Damaged connectors can cause electrical arcing, which is a potential fire hazard.

“We understand the concerns our customers might have, and we’re here to support them every step of the way to ensure their EVs are safe and reliable,” said a Hyundai official.