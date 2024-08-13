Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute bridges Korean gardens to global markets

A Korean-style garden is displayed at the International Horticultural Expo in Doha, Qatar, in October 2023. (Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute)

The Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute is paving the way for Korean-style gardens abroad.

The institute, operating under the Korea Forest Service, showcased the beauty and traditional philosophy of Korean gardens on a global stage by setting up a special garden at the International Horticultural Expo in Doha, Qatar, last October.

This garden, covering 1,200 square meters, created an oasis in the desert using 350 trees, 600 shrubs and 1,500 herbaceous plants, sourced locally. According to the institute, the project showed that Korea's gardening skill could match up to global gardening standards.

"Constructed at the Al Bidda Park in Doha, the Korean garden offers a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional Korean gardens, primarily using local materials to enhance sustainability," said Kang Shin-koo, business director of the Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute.

He then mentioned that the institute is proactively assisting emerging domestic garden designers to establish a larger presence abroad.

For instance, the Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute supported Hwang Ji-hae, a garden designer who won a gold prize last May at the Chelsea Flower Show, a garden festival held in the UK. The institute assisted her with design and video production.

With the institute's support, Hwang has continued her efforts to showcase Korean gardens worldwide, including her “Sunkiss” garden presented at this year's Singapore Garden Festival held from Aug. 3 to 11.

During this period, the Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute participated in an International Advisory Council meeting, where it presented the objectives and achievements of the Baekdudaegan Global Seed Vault, Korea's wild plant and seed storage facility, and proposed collaboration on global biodiversity conservation.

Additionally, the institute made presentations to enhance the international profile of Korean gardens, on topics including innovations in the Korean garden industry and the role of arboretums and botanical gardens in combating regional decline.

“We are dedicated to promoting Korean gardens globally and will continue to lead the expansion of K-Gardens through close cooperation with industry professionals," said Sim Sang-taek, president of Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute.

Building on the international recognition of Korean Gardens, the Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute plans to establish a Korean garden in New York by the end of this year with support from South Jeolla Province.