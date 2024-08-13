Home

Missing Incheon man found dead in golf course pond

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Aug. 13, 2024 - 13:53

South Korean police said Tuesday that an Incheon man who had been reported missing after a work dinner last week was found dead in a water hazard or pond at a golf course three days after he had disappeared.

The body of the man, in his 20s, was found by the police search team at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, according to Incheon Seobu Police Station. Investigators used drones and surveillance footage of the areas adjacent to where he was last seen in Seo-gu in the western part of the city, and managed to trace him to the golf course in the same district.

Officials did not find any indications of homicide on the body, and will request an autopsy from the National Forensic Service. A police official was quoted as saying that foul play seems unlikely at this point.

The man was reported missing by his family on Friday. He was last witnessed going home after a work dinner earlier that day.

Earlier, an acquaintance of the man had posted on an online forum that he was "not the type of person who would just go missing," while requesting help to find him.

