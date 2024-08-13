Govt. demands parliamentary reconsideration of pro-labor, cash handout bills

A Cabinet meeting is held at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The Cabinet on Tuesday demanded the National Assembly reconsider two contentious bills aimed at enhancing the rights of workers and providing cash handouts to the entire population.

A motion demanding parliamentary reconsideration was approved during a Cabinet meeting and will be sent to President Yoon Suk Yeol for endorsement. Yoon is widely expected to endorse the motion.

One bill, known as the "yellow envelope bill," seeks to limit companies from making damage claims against workers during legitimate disputes, while the other bill calls for providing handouts of between 250,000 won ($182) and 350,000 won to the entire population.

Both measures were passed by the opposition-controlled National Assembly earlier this month.

On Monday, Yoon also vetoed four opposition-led bills aimed at changing the governance structure of public broadcasters.

The main opposition Democratic Party slammed Yoon for abusing his veto power.

"This can be said to be an addiction to veto," Rep. Park Chan-dae, the DP's floor leader, said during a party meeting Tuesday, noting that Yoon has vetoed legislation for the 19th time. "This is the worst record since democratization." (Yonhap)