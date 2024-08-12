[Graphic News] S. Korea ties gold medal record

South Korea concluded the 2024 Paris Olympics in eighth place, securing a total of 32 medals: 13 gold, 9 silver and 10 bronze. The final day saw the nation add a silver in women's weightlifting and a bronze in women's modern pentathlon.

South Korea tied its record for most gold medals at a Summer Games, matching the 13 golds achieved in 2008 and 2012 despite sending its smallest delegation since 1976 with 144 athletes competing in 21 sports.

The team's success was highlighted by stellar performances in archery, shooting and fencing, reinforcing South Korea's dominance in these disciplines on the global stage.