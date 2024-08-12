Yoon hosts dinner for former President Lee Myung-bak

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea's Paris Olympics triumph: 13 golds secure historic success
-
2
K-pop stars’ military favoritism controversy returns amid Suga's DUI incident
-
3
Seungri faces fresh backlash over Indonesia 'Burning Sun' event
-
4
Hyundai Motor names battery sources as EV fire concerns grow
-
5
Park Hye-jeong wins silver in women's weightlifting
-
6
6 in 10 low earners not registered for pension: report
-
7
Seoul mayor expresses confidence for 2036 Olympics bid
-
8
[Business Diplomacy] SK’s US control tower revamped to boost negotiating power
-
9
N. Korea sends some 240 trash-filled balloons toward S. Korea: JCS
-
10
Concerns rise over summer COVID-19 wave
Yoon hosts dinner for former President Lee Myung-bakBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 12, 2024 - 22:21
President Yoon Suk Yeol held a dinner meeting with former President Lee Myung-bak and his wife Monday, in what marked their first official dinner since Yoon took office.
First lady Kim Keon Hee and Chung Jin-suk, Yoon's chief of staff who had served as a senior secretary to Lee for political affairs, also attended the dinner.
The meeting came around a year after Yoon and Lee, who served as president from 2008 to 2013, briefly met at the funeral of Yoon's father in August 2023.
In December 2022, Yoon granted a special pardon to Lee, who had been serving a 17-year prison term for bribery and embezzlement.
The two sides reportedly exchanged views on a wide array of issues. Ruling party officials said their talks also likely touched on South Korea's deal to build nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic.
Lee, a former entrepreneur, is known for his policies focusing on resources diplomacy as well as exports in the energy and arms industries during his term.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon names new defense chief, national security adviser
-
Concerns rise over summer COVID-19 wave
-
Seoul to hold drill simulating NK nuclear attack