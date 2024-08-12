Concerns rise over summer COVID-19 wave

Concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 are again gripping South Korea, as the country witnesses an alarming increase in inpatients. The uptrend is likely to continue throughout the end of this month, health authorities said Monday.

Just in time for summer break, the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has seen a stark rise in recent weeks, with those admitted to 220 hospitals nationwide for the virus standing at 861 in the first week of August -- the highest level since early February.

The figure has sharply grown from 148 in the second week of July to 226 in the third week and 475 the following week, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. The latest surge is sparked by the KP.3 subvariant of the fast-spreading omicron variant, which accounted for 45.5 percent of the cases in July.

Of inpatients this month, 65.2 percent were aged 65 and older, followed by 18.1 percent aged 50-64, as they are more susceptible to the virus due to chronic illness.

The virus is also spurring the return of masks, self-test kits and other safety measures amid signs of resurgence.

In addition, drugmakers are reportedly facing a shortage of COVID-19 treatments, such as Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck Sharp & Dohme's Lagevrio, while pharmacies are running short of rapid antigen tests, according to reports.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has confused many, as measures to contain the virus have been scrapped since the Korean government exited the state of COVID-19 national emergency in May 2023 and dropped its remaining antivirus mandates the following month. For now, the KDCA recommends isolation for patients for five days from the day of diagnosis, though it is not mandated. Before, the mandatory isolation period was seven days.

Shi Hye-jin, an infectious disease professor at Gachon University Gil Medical Center, noted that the spike has already left many anxious.

"Isolation measures, mandatory testing and quarantine have been relaxed from before, so it's hard to know who went to where or is infected, raising the risk of the virus spreading widely nationwide. This has amplified uncertainty among the public," the professor explained.

A 27-year-old corporate worker named Kim said the summer COVID-19 wave had her walking on eggshells because she fears catching the virus and potentially negatively impacting her new workplace by transmitting the disease.

"I'm seeing more people putting on masks, including myself, and using hand sanitizers as protective measures at work. I'm also refraining from having nighttime gatherings and avoiding crowded areas to make sure," she stressed.

"I'm scared that I might be infected because I had no symptoms of the infection when I had it two years ago," Kim said.

Na Hye-youn, however, does not feel as apprehensive as before, as she believes the corporate culture already endured the "serious phase" in the early years of the pandemic.

"I think it'd be all right if those infected work from home and employees wear masks indoors. I don't think my company will shift back to working from home, or at least for now," she said.

Amid the resurgence, experts have offered differing outlooks, with some saying the new wave of infection has diminished threats, while others forecast widespread transmission.

Chun Eun-mi, a lung specialist at Ewha Womans University Medical Center, said the resurgence will not cause disruptions because the health care system is better equipped to handle the virus.

"We have treatments now, and most of the population is immune from previous infections or vaccinations. Those older with chronic illness or other medical conditions should be the ones concerned, as they are more prone to the virus," she told The Korea Herald.

"Also, to stay safe, people should consider wearing face covers when they go to crowded areas, such as when riding subways, and wash their hands well, which can hamper the spread," she said. "I don't personally recommend getting vaccines due to the side effects."