Seoul International Writers' Festival to explore dual nature of literature

The 2024 Seoul International Writers' Festival will take place at the JCC Art Center in Jongno from Sept. 6 to 11 under the theme "Particles and Waves," the Literature Translation Institute of Korea announced Monday.

"This year’s theme is inspired by modern physics' definition of light, that it is both a particle and a wave. This definition could be applied not only to physics and natural sciences but also to literature and art," said literary critic Oh Hyung-yeop, a member of the festival organizing committee alongside writer Yun Go-eun, poet Park Joon and critic Lee Na-young.

The theme of the 13th edition of the literary festival explores the coexistence and interaction of seemingly contradictory elements. Literature, for example, cannot disregard its political and ethical dimensions while upholding aesthetic and artistic values. In addition, the theme underscores how small elements can create significant impacts. Just as light particles, though minuscule, generate larger waves, literature often finds universal meaning in specific details, with minor events inspiring major themes, said Oh.