Seoul International Writers' Festival to explore dual nature of literature

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea's Paris Olympics triumph: 13 golds secure historic success
-
2
K-pop stars’ military favoritism controversy returns amid Suga's DUI incident
-
3
Seungri faces fresh backlash over Indonesia 'Burning Sun' event
-
4
S. Korea beats Germany for bronze in women's table tennis team event
-
5
Hyundai Motor names battery sources as EV fire concerns grow
-
6
Park Hye-jeong wins silver in women's weightlifting
-
7
6 in 10 low earners not registered for pension: report
-
8
Seoul mayor expresses confidence for 2036 Olympics bid
-
9
[Business Diplomacy] SK’s US control tower revamped to boost negotiating power
-
10
N. Korea sends some 240 trash-filled balloons toward S. Korea: JCS
Seoul International Writers' Festival to explore dual nature of literatureBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Aug. 12, 2024 - 15:15
The 2024 Seoul International Writers' Festival will take place at the JCC Art Center in Jongno from Sept. 6 to 11 under the theme "Particles and Waves," the Literature Translation Institute of Korea announced Monday.
"This year’s theme is inspired by modern physics' definition of light, that it is both a particle and a wave. This definition could be applied not only to physics and natural sciences but also to literature and art," said literary critic Oh Hyung-yeop, a member of the festival organizing committee alongside writer Yun Go-eun, poet Park Joon and critic Lee Na-young.
The theme of the 13th edition of the literary festival explores the coexistence and interaction of seemingly contradictory elements. Literature, for example, cannot disregard its political and ethical dimensions while upholding aesthetic and artistic values. In addition, the theme underscores how small elements can create significant impacts. Just as light particles, though minuscule, generate larger waves, literature often finds universal meaning in specific details, with minor events inspiring major themes, said Oh.
The festival's opening keynote speech will feature two 2022 International Booker Prize finalists -- Bora Chung, author of "Cursed Bunny," (translated into English by Anton Hur) and Argentine playwright-novelist Claudia Pineiro. Chung's sharp insights and imagination have captivated readers, earning her nominations for both the Booker Prize and the 2023 US National Book Awards, making her the first Korean author to achieve this feat. Pineiro, a leading figure in Latin American literature, gained acclaim with her novel "Elena Knows" and won the 2023 Hammett Prize for her crime novel "A Little Luck."
Over the six-day festival, 24 writers -- 14 from Korea and 10 from overseas, including Chung and Pineiro -- will participate in various events, including five one-on-one discussions, four roundtable talks and two performance workshops.
International authors attending the festival include Fredrik Backman, the Swedish author of the global bestseller "A Man Called Ove"; Turkish bestselling author and poet Zulfu Livaneli; and Kevin Chen, a Taiwanese writer based in Germany and recipient of several prestigious literary awards.
They will join Korean authors such as Kim Ki-tae, Baik Sou-linne, Choi Eun-mi, Son Bo-mi, Lee Jang-wook and Hwang In-chan.
Reservations to attend the Seoul International Writers' Festival can be made in advance on the festival's official website. This year’s festival discussions and talks will be streamed online as well.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon names new defense chief, national security adviser
-
Concerns rise over summer COVID-19 wave
-
Seoul to hold drill simulating NK nuclear attack