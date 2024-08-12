CJ CheilJedang’s Bibigo booth lures K-food enthusiasts in Paris

Visitors line up at CJ CheilJedang's Bibigo booth, a temporary Korean food zone set up at the Korean House during the Paris Olympics. (CJ CheilJedang)

South Korean food giant CJ CheilJedang said Monday that its Bibigo booth, set up at the Korea House during the Paris Olympics, lured both Korean food enthusiasts and potential business partners during the 18-day run.

The Bibigo products showcased at the booth included a range of Korean dishes and snacks, such as tteokbokki, "jumukbap" (stuffed rice balls), corn dogs, and mandu. The company also offered on-site cooking classes for making "gimbap," or seaweed rice rolls, which were open to the public.

The company said it prepared food for 500 people every day and they sold out in four hours on average.

The booth also attracted business partners, the company said, with some 60 officials visiting from 19 companies, including local supermarket chain operators.

CJ CheilJedang said that the decision to run the booth during the global multisport event was part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the European market. In addition to France, the company aims to expand into other European regions, such as Sweden and Italy.

“CJ CheilJedang will strive to increase awareness of Korean foods within the European market by promoting various Korean dishes, including mandu, chicken, processed rice, kimchi and Korean street foods,” a CJ CheilJedang official said.

In recent years, the company has focused on the European market as a strategic region for expanding its overseas business.

In 2018, CJ CheilJedang first entered the European market by acquiring Mainfrost, a Germany-based frozen food company, and introduced its products to local retail channels, including Edeka, Globus, Tegut and Rewe. The company later expanded to the Netherlands and Belgium.

CJ CheilJedang established local subsidiaries in the UK and France in May 2022 and May 2024, respectively. The company experienced a 45 percent increase in sales in the European market in the first quarter of this year. The exact sales figures were not immediately disclosed.