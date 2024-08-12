Ministry begins probe into badminton body

South Korean badminton player An Se-young speaks to the media on Aug.7 at the Incheon International Airport. (Yonhap)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Monday it is kicking off an inspection of the Badminton Korea Association, following claims of irregularities made by Olympic gold medalist An Se-young.

Immediately after she won the gold in the women's singles event in Paris, An suggested that the national team "did not take her injury seriously."

Her comment sparked suspicion that she had been forced to play through an injury that had been ailing her since last year. She also alleged that singles players like her are forced to go through identical training to doubles players, despite the differences in the respective disciplines.

"(The ministry) will review issues raised by An's interview, such as inadequate management of injuries, training programs focused on doubles and suspicion of forcing players to participate in sports events," the ministry said in a press release.

"We will also conduct a comprehensive examination on (the association's) systems, budget spending, and overall operations that have been subject to controversy."

The government plans to interview members of the BKA and the national team, alongside on-site inspections and expert consultation. The results of the investigation will be announced in September.

Lee Jung-woo, chief of the ministry's sports bureau, will oversee the inspection.

The focus of the inspection will be on the fairness of the national team's player selection process, the effectiveness of the association's financial and other support, and the players' salary and welfare.

Gold medalist criticizes badminton association

An's claims raised uproar, as they implied incompetence on the part of the badminton association. According to An, the national team failed to properly manage the knee injury she sustained at last year's Hangzhou Asian Games, forcing her to participate in international competitions afterward.

The BKA last week rejected An's claims, saying the association had never forced her to participate in any event.

After a five-week rehabilitation following An's return to Korea, she participated in the 2023 Japan Masters and 2023 China Masters in November "due to her own strong will," the association said.