Seoul mayor expresses confidence for 2036 Olympics bid

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon voiced strong confidence in the city's ability to host a profitable and successful 2036 Summer Olympics, citing Seoul's well-established infrastructure and robust public safety measures as key factors that would contribute to the event's success.

In a Facebook post on Sunday titled "Again, the Seoul Olympics," Oh reiterated his commitment to bringing the Olympics back to Seoul, a pledge he first made two years ago.

After visiting the Paris Olympics last month, he stressed the growing importance of sustainable, low-carbon and cost-effective Games. "Seoul is the ideal location for such an event," Oh stated.

Earlier in October 2022, Oh met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland, to formally express Seoul's interest in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics.

"Seoul retains the infrastructure from the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and by 2031, the Olympic facilities in Jamsil will be modernized into a sports and MICE complex," Oh noted, referring to the industries of meeting, incentives, convention and exhibition. "Seoul can host a profitable Olympics. I remember Bach showing great interest when I explained these advantages to him two years ago."

He further highlighted Seoul's excellent public safety, saying, "Seoul's safe environment, even late at night, is a significant advantage. The Han River, far cleaner and more beautiful than the Seine River, will capture the world's attention if the Olympics are held here."

Oh projected that by 2036, Korea would have achieved G7 status, with Seoul recognized as one of the top five global cities.

He called for national unity, stating, "Hosting the Olympics would be an opportunity for us all to come together."

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has initiated a feasibility study for hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics and is preparing to submit a detailed plan to the Korean government soon, according to city officials.