DP urges Yoon to withdraw appointment of new chief of Independence Hall of Korea

The main opposition Democratic Party urged President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday to withdraw the appointment of the new chief of the Independence Hall of Korea amid criticism of his controversial views accused of justifying Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.

The appointment of Kim Hyoung-suk as head of the museum focusing on the country's independence movement during the colonial rule has sparked criticism over some of his past remarks seen by critics as "New Right" and pro-Japanese views.

In December, Kim said South Korea came into being when its government was established in 1948 following the 1945 end of Japan's colonial rule, a remark that critics say amounts to slighting the country's independence.

"In order not to be shameful before independence martyrs, President Yoon Suk Yeol should immediately withdraw the appointment of Independence Hall of Korea President Kim Hyoung-suk and apologize," DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said during a party meeting.

Park then questioned how a person who says "Japanese colonialism was helpful to our country" or "our citizens were subjects of Japan under colonialism" could become the head of the state-run Independence Hall of Korea.

The DP has said it will boycott this week's Liberation Day ceremony unless Kim's appointment is withdrawn.

The Heritage of Korean Independence, a state-funded association of independence fighters and their descendents, has also criticized Kim's appointment, with its head, Lee Jong-chan, saying he would also boycott Thursday's Liberation Day ceremony.

Lee is the father of Yonsei University Law School professor Lee Chul-woo, one of Yoon's best friends. (Yonhap)