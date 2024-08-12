Culture ministry launches probe into badminton association after Olympic champ An's criticism

Most Popular
Culture ministry launches probe into badminton association after Olympic champ An's criticismBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 12, 2024 - 10:13
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Monday it has begun an investigation into the Badminton Korea Association following Olympic champion An Se-young's recent criticism of the association's management.
The ministry will examine "the circumstances surrounding the controversy" sparked by An's allegations of "inadequate injury management" and forced participation in competitions. The investigation will also cover potential systemic issues within the BKA and its use of state subsidies.
"We will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged issues by interviewing association officials and national team members, performing on-site inspections and consulting professionals," the ministry said, aiming to release findings by next month.
The inquiry will encompass the fairness of the national player selection process and player welfare matters, including salaries.
"This investigation will serve as an opportunity to implement future-oriented measures for badminton players and athletes in other sports," the ministry added.
Lee Jung-woo, chief of the ministry's sports bureau overseeing the investigation, said, "We will address the fundamental question of whether the association is fulfilling its responsibilities to players properly."
The controversy erupted after An criticized her national team and the association for mishandling her knee injury and maintaining outdated, inefficient practices. An secured the gold medal in women's singles on Monday, achieving the country's first badminton singles title in 28 years since Bang Soo-hyun's victory in 1996. (Yonhap)
