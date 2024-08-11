[Graphic News] Nearly half of young Americans don’t want children: survey

A growing number of Americans are opting not to have children, according to recent research by the Pew Research Center. The survey, which included 770 US adults under 50, revealed that 47 percent have no plans to become parents. This figure represents a 10 percent increase since 2018 and a 3 percent rise from 2021.

Of those who do not want children, 57 percent cited simply not wanting to as their primary reason. The next largest group expressed a desire to “focus on other things.” Additionally, 38 percent mentioned “concerns about world affairs,” while 36 percent stated they “cannot afford the expense” of raising children.

The Pew Research Center’s findings indicate that many respondents believe not having children allows them to achieve greater career success and maintain a more active social life. They also feel that a fulfilling life is not necessarily dependent on having children.