S. Korea earns 2 medals on final day, finishes 1 shy of record

Seong Seung-min of South Korea celebrates on the podium after winning bronze in the women's modern pentathlon during the victory ceremony at Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, France, on Aug. 11, 2024. (Yonhap)

PARIS(Yonhap) -- South Korea capped its better-than-expected run at the Paris Olympics with two more medals on the final day of the competition Sunday.

Seong Seung-min grabbed bronze in the women's modern pentathlon and became the first Asian to reach the podium since the women's event was added to the Olympics in 2000.

After equestrian show jumping, fencing, swimming and laser run, which combines running and laser pistol shooting, Seong finished in third place with 1,441 points, behind Michelle Gulyas of Hungary (1,461) and Elodie Clouvel of France (1,452).

Seong, the 2024 world champion, was in third place entering the laser run, the last event of the final. Clouvel had been in the lead, but Gulyas moved ahead of her thanks to a strong performance in shooting. Seong and Clovel were neck and neck midway through the 3-kilometer run, but the South Korean's trouble with shooting allowed the French woman to pull away for silver.