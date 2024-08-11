Liberation Day-themed programs, events held at local travel spots

Visitors stand near Prison Building No. 12 at Seodaemun Prison History Hall in Seodaemun-gu, northwestern Seoul, Aug. 15, 2023. (Seodaemun Prison History Hall)

Children aged 7 to 10 can participate in a “teulbap” class to learn about the history behind teulbap -- the meals given to independence fighters in prison, rationed according to their sentences and labor. The class also includes hands-on activities like making sandwiches, and rice balls using teulbap molds.

Seodaemun Prison History Hall, in Seodaemun-gu, northwestern Seoul, offers a hands-on activity and concert for young visitors keen on taking in some of the nation’s arduous modern history.

Celebrating its 79th Liberation Day this Thursday, tourist destinations around the country offer special programs to highlight what Korean independence fighters went through under Japanese occupation, commemorate their sacrifices and remember the history.

Visitors participate in the Taegeukgi-themed program at Seodaemun Prison History Hall in 2023. (Seodaemun Prison History Hall)

The program is held four times on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Online and offline reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors can also enjoy three different concerts that are being held from Tuesday to Thursday.

The opening ceremony features a concert with performances by singer Lee Young-hyun of Big Mama and the male vocal group Sweet Sorrow at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Symphony S.O.N.G Orchestra led by conductor Hahm Shin-ik is set to perform Wednesday night at 7 p.m., while operatic pop artist group La Classe, singer Yun Sung and the Seodaemun-gu Boys and Girls Choir will entertain spectators Thursday.

Admission to Seodaemun Prison History Hall is free from Tuesday to Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gimhae Gaya History Park, a cultural complex in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, presents a Taegeukgi-themed event starting from Thursday.

The Taegeukgi is the national flag of South Korea.

A history park official announced that a total of 800 mini Taegeukgi will be handed to visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors can pose for photos with the Taegeukgi while riding Exciting Cycle, one of Gimhae Gaya History Park's popular attractions. Those who upload the images to social media will receive a free gift as well as a ticket for Dragon Net -- a rope-themed attraction.