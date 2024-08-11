Liberation Day-themed programs, events held at local travel spots

Most Popular
-
1
BTS' Suga's blood alcohol concentration over 0.2 pct in drunk driving incident: police
-
2
S. Korea beats Germany for bronze in women's table tennis team event
-
3
N. Korea unilaterally applies for taekwondo's inscription as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage
-
4
Mercedes-Benz's crisis management capacity questioned amid lax stance on S. Korean EV fire
-
5
N. Korean leader rejects international aid for flood damage
-
6
No. of foreign doctors in S. Korea on rise amid medical walkout
-
7
N. Korea sends some 240 trash-filled balloons toward S. Korea: JCS
-
8
[Eye Interview] Actor-novelist Cha In-pyo reflects on trials of bringing his debut novel to global spotlight
-
9
[Photo News] In memory of comfort women
-
10
South Korea's Paris Olympics triumph: 13 golds secure historic success
Liberation Day-themed programs, events held at local travel spotsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug. 11, 2024 - 15:30
Celebrating its 79th Liberation Day this Thursday, tourist destinations around the country offer special programs to highlight what Korean independence fighters went through under Japanese occupation, commemorate their sacrifices and remember the history.
Seodaemun Prison History Hall, in Seodaemun-gu, northwestern Seoul, offers a hands-on activity and concert for young visitors keen on taking in some of the nation’s arduous modern history.
Children aged 7 to 10 can participate in a “teulbap” class to learn about the history behind teulbap -- the meals given to independence fighters in prison, rationed according to their sentences and labor. The class also includes hands-on activities like making sandwiches, and rice balls using teulbap molds.
The program is held four times on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Online and offline reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visitors can also enjoy three different concerts that are being held from Tuesday to Thursday.
The opening ceremony features a concert with performances by singer Lee Young-hyun of Big Mama and the male vocal group Sweet Sorrow at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Symphony S.O.N.G Orchestra led by conductor Hahm Shin-ik is set to perform Wednesday night at 7 p.m., while operatic pop artist group La Classe, singer Yun Sung and the Seodaemun-gu Boys and Girls Choir will entertain spectators Thursday.
Admission to Seodaemun Prison History Hall is free from Tuesday to Thursday.
Meanwhile, Gimhae Gaya History Park, a cultural complex in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, presents a Taegeukgi-themed event starting from Thursday.
The Taegeukgi is the national flag of South Korea.
A history park official announced that a total of 800 mini Taegeukgi will be handed to visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visitors can pose for photos with the Taegeukgi while riding Exciting Cycle, one of Gimhae Gaya History Park's popular attractions. Those who upload the images to social media will receive a free gift as well as a ticket for Dragon Net -- a rope-themed attraction.
Hwaseong Independence Movement Memorial Hall, which opened in April this year, will also host various Independence Day-themed programs, including Taegeukgi string art, children-friendly board games, spot the difference games and more.
National Memorial of the Korean Provisional Government presents the special exhibition “Old Days like a Dream, Heart-Wrenching Stories” to highlight some of the lesser-known stories of female independence movement activists, the history of the Korean Provisional Congress and more.
This exhibition runs through Sunday.
More from Headlines
-
South Korea's Paris Olympics triumph: 13 golds secure historic success
-
SK’s US control tower revamped to boost negotiating power
-
6 in 10 low earners not registered for pension: report