[Business Diplomacy] SK’s US control tower revamped to boost negotiating power

Endless guesses are made over who will win the race to the White House between former US President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris, but both look likely to bolster the country's protectionist measures to boost the US' domestic industry.

Against this backdrop, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group is beefing up its US offices to elevate negotiating power in the all-important market, where it has been spending heavily to secure a firmer footing for its key businesses, including chips, batteries and energy.

Earlier this year, SK Group established SK Americas by combining regional offices there as part of its renewed efforts to bolster government relations and operational networks.

"Regulation changes in the US have a big impact on our businesses. We need to keep up with the changes in time and let our affiliates know to come up with measures to reduce risks," an SK official said.

"Our business in the US is growing bigger and bigger, so the expansion is only reasonable.”

Revamped US control tower

SK set up SK US, the former US control tower, in 2001, but it was considered a latecomer when it comes to government relations compared to its chaebol rivals such as Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor and LG Electronics, all of which had already poured resources into the crucial market for their home appliances and cars.

In recent years, however, SK has become one of the big spenders in the US not just on its massive chip and battery facilities but also on its lobbying activities there.

SK has continued to increase lobbying spending in the US. According to OpenSecrets, a Washington-based nonpartisan organization that tracks lobbying in US politics, SK Americas and SK hynix America together spent $2.54 million in the first half of this year.

In 2023, SK hynix recorded the highest lobbying spending of $5.27 million, more than doubling from $2.35 million in 2019. Its number of lobbyists there also increased from 15 to 37 during the same period.

SK Americas operates two offices in Washington and New York, respectively. Most of the details of their operations stay under wraps.

According to industry sources, most of the employees are Americans or locally hired, considering they are required to be aware of US political and industrial dynamics. Sources say some Korean officials are also relocated to the US to be trained in the local media landscape and government relations.