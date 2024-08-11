HD Hyundai Marine Solution wins first-ever FSU conversion contract

An LNG Floating Storage Regasification Unit built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, commissioned in 2020 (HD Hyundai)

HD Hyundai Marine Solution has secured a $30 million contract with a European maritime firm to develop an LNG floating storage unit, its first such project, the company announced Sunday.

The project will convert a 2004-built, 138,000-square-meter Spanish carrier into an FSU capable of gas storage and offloading. HD Hyundai will manage the entire turnkey project from design through delivery.

"Carrier-to-FSU conversions are complex projects that demand high-level engineering skills," a company spokesperson said. "We aim to make use of our project experience and expertise to expand our market share in vessel conversions."

Scheduled for completion by the first half of 2025, the unit will be anchored off Central America to supply a nearby thermal power station.

FSUs function as floating LNG terminals, offering a flexible alternative to land-based facilities. Their rapid deployment -- operational within a year as opposed to 3-4 years for onshore terminals -- makes them attractive to energy providers and regions looking for quick infrastructure solutions.

This swift implementation has been a boon for Europe's energy market of late, helping the region address supply challenges caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Looking ahead, HD Hyundai Marine Solution plans to leverage this project to secure more eco-friendly conversion contracts, particularly in LNG floating storage re-gasification units and dual-fuel propulsion systems.