Disney unveils sequels for hit franchises

"Avatar" series director James Cameron speaks during the D23 fan event held Friday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, USA. (Yonhap)

Disney unveiled an exciting slate of sequels for its popular franchises -- "Avatar," "Zootopia," "Moana," "Toy Story" and "Tron: Legacy” at the eighth D23, the official Disney fan club event held Friday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, where some 12,000 fans gathered for the biannual convention.

Among the announcements, the third installment of the global blockbuster "Avatar" series is set to hit theaters on Dec. 19, 2025. Titled "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the film will feature a new tribe of the Na'vi, called the Ash People. Oona Chaplin, recognized for her role as Talisa Maegyr on “Game of Thrones,” will portray Varang, the leader of the Ash People.

"There are new cultures and settings and creatures, and new biomes," said the "Avatar" series director James Cameron, who attended the event.

"You will see a lot more of Pandora, the planet, that you've never seen before," Cameron was reported to say.

In addition to the upcoming third installment, it was revealed that the fourth and fifth "Avatar" films are slated for release in 2029 and 2031, respectively.