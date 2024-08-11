Starbucks mobile ordering hits 500m orders in Korea

Starbucks Korea announced Sunday that its mobile ordering and payment platform "Siren Order" has exceeded 500 million cumulative orders since its debut here a decade ago.

Launched in 2014, Siren Order reached 100 million orders in September 2019 and 300 million in June 2022. Now, more than half the total orders -- 54 percent -- are made with the mobile app.

Starbucks Korea attributed the robust growth in mobile orders to its continued service improvements based on customer usage patterns and convenience. In February, the company began a pilot program, called "Now Brewing," at 140 stores nationwide to help reduce customer wait times.

Looking ahead, the coffee chain plans to add a feature that provides estimated wait times for Siren Order and an order cancellation option, both of which are expected to be available later this year.

To celebrate reaching 500 million orders, Starbucks Korea will host a special "App-y Monday" event every Monday for the next three weeks, starting Monday. Customers who place orders through Siren Order between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on these days will receive a 50 percent discount on beverages.