S. Korea beats Germany for bronze in women's table tennis team event

Shin Yu-bin, Lee Eun-hye and Jeon Ji-hee of South Korea (L to R) celebrate after winning bronze in the women's table tennis team event at the Paris Olympics at South Paris Arena 4 in Paris on Saturday. (Yonhap)

PARIS -- South Korea defeated Germany to claim the bronze medal in the women's table tennis team event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The trio of Shin Yu-bin, Jeon Ji-hee and Lee Eun-hye beat Shan Xiaona, Wan Yuan and Annett Kaufmann by 3-0 after taking one doubles and two singles matches at South Paris Arena 4 in the French capital.

This was South Korea's second medal in the women's team event, which was added to the Olympics in 2008. South Korea won bronze that first year and went 16 years before picking up its second medal.

Shin, having earlier won the mixed doubles bronze, grabbed two medals at her second Olympics at age 20. Jeon, her 31-year-old doubles partner, earned her first medal at her third and possibly final Olympics. This was Lee's Olympic debut at 29.

Jeon and Lee are both Chinese natives who switched allegiance to South Korea in 2011.