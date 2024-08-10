Most Popular
-
1
Anti-corruption official leading first lady probe found dead
-
2
S. Korea ties own Olympic record of 13 gold medals, aims to beat it
-
3
BTS' Suga's blood alcohol concentration over 0.2 pct in drunk driving incident: police
-
4
Hybe Chairman Bang spotted in LA with livestreamer Seyeon
-
5
Underdog Kim Yu-jin beats odds to climb to top of taekwondo world in Paris
-
6
2 subway workers killed, 2 injured at Guro Station
-
7
New members of Fifty Fifty unveiled
-
8
[Robert Fouser] Some changes in Korean since the 1980s
-
9
N. Korea unilaterally applies for taekwondo's inscription as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage
-
10
[Graphic News] Vietnam named most affordable country for foreign residents in 2024
S. Korea beats Germany for bronze in women's table tennis team eventBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 10, 2024 - 23:38
PARIS -- South Korea defeated Germany to claim the bronze medal in the women's table tennis team event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
The trio of Shin Yu-bin, Jeon Ji-hee and Lee Eun-hye beat Shan Xiaona, Wan Yuan and Annett Kaufmann by 3-0 after taking one doubles and two singles matches at South Paris Arena 4 in the French capital.
This was South Korea's second medal in the women's team event, which was added to the Olympics in 2008. South Korea won bronze that first year and went 16 years before picking up its second medal.
Shin, having earlier won the mixed doubles bronze, grabbed two medals at her second Olympics at age 20. Jeon, her 31-year-old doubles partner, earned her first medal at her third and possibly final Olympics. This was Lee's Olympic debut at 29.
Jeon and Lee are both Chinese natives who switched allegiance to South Korea in 2011.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea beats Germany for bronze in women's table tennis team event
-
Anti-corruption official leading first lady probe found dead
-
New chief of Independence Hall of Korea accused of being ‘pro-Japan’