[Photo News] In memory of comfort women

A memorial event to commemorate the upcoming International Memorial Day for Comfort Women on Aug. 14, was held at the House of Sharing in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday.

Hosted by Gyeonggi Province, the event was themed "Yellow Butterfly -- A Promise to Next Generation" and included a cultural festival, a commemorative ceremony, and a wreath-laying at the statues of the victims. Attendees participated in symbolic activities like folding yellow butterflies and creating replicas of the "Statue of Peace."

Approximately 200 people, including Rep. So Byung-hoon of Democratic Party and Rep. Song Seok-jun of People Power Party, as well as citizens and students, attended the event to pay tribute to the victims.