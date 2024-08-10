Amy Yang six off 54-hole lead in women's golf

South Korea's Amy Yang hits her shot from the second tee during the third round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, on Friday, local time. (AP-Yonhap)

LPGA veteran Amy Yang is six shots off the lead heading into the final round of the women's golf tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Yang, world No. 3, shot a two-under 70 in the third round on Friday at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south of Paris, to reach three-under for the tournament. She had four birdies and two bogeys for her best round of the tournament so far.

Yang is tied for 11th place with Hannah Green of Australia. They are six strokes behind two co-leaders, Lydia Ko, a South Korean-born Kiwi, and Morgane Metraux of Switzerland.

Lurking two shots back of the leaders are Rose Zhang of the United States and Miyu Yamashita of Japan.

Yang, whose Korean given name is Hee-young, grabbed her Olympic ticket on the last weekend of the qualification period in late June by winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the third major tournament of the LPGA season. She jumped from No. 25 to No. 5 in the world rankings, joining other top-15 players in the Olympic tournament.

Two other LPGA players from South Korea, Ko Jin-young and Kim Hyo-joo, each shot a one-over 73 on Friday. They are tied for 27th at three-over for the tournament.

Kim opened her third round with a double bogey, and had three birdies and a bogey the rest of the way.

Ko had three birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey. Both Kim and Ko have had three double bogeys so far in this tournament.

Women's golf returned to the Olympics in 2016 after 116 years away, and South Korean star Park In-bee won the gold medal eight years ago in Rio de Janeiro, with Yang finishing in a three-way tie for fourth.

At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Ko tied for ninth and Kim tied for 15th.