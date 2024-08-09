Customs agency opens probe into Tmon, WeMakePrice

Most Popular
Customs agency opens probe into Tmon, WeMakePriceBy Choi Ji-won
Published : Aug. 9, 2024 - 17:09
The Korea Customs Service has initiated an investigation into potential damages related to overseas product purchases made through the troubled e-commerce platforms Tmon and WeMakePrice.
The probe comes in response to customer reports that items purchased through these platforms cleared customs but were not delivered.
"We have launched an internal investigation following reports from customers and media that a courier company moved these items to a different location inside the country upon the seller's request," the Customs Service said in a Friday release.
The agency warned that those caught reselling undelivered items domestically may face investigations and severe penalties for violating customs laws. Under Korean law, reselling items purchased for personal use through overseas direct purchases that were exempt from customs duties is illegal.
Tmon and WeMakePrice, online marketplaces operated by Singapore-based Qoo10, are facing a liquidity crisis after failing to pay vendors last month. As vendors have begun to leave the platforms, customers have experienced issues with failed deliveries and delayed refunds.
Recent reports revealed that some customers have had their customs-cleared items rejected for delivery by a local courier company in Gunsan City, South Jeolla Province. The company cited the Chinese seller’s request as the reason for the delays. Additionally, some items already handed over to local carriers are also facing transportation delays.
The affected customers have collectively filed a lawsuit against the local courier company, accusing it of embezzling unclaimed property.
