N. Korea names 4 new ambassadors in less than 10 days

N. Korea names 4 new ambassadors in less than 10 daysBy Ji Da-gyum
Published : Aug. 9, 2024 - 16:29
North Korea has named new ambassadors to four countries since late July, marking its first ambassadorial appointments since February 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic.
From July 30 to Thursday, North Korea's Foreign Ministry announced the appointments of ambassadors to Vietnam, Singapore, Romania and Cuba on its official website.
Han Su-chol has been appointed as the ambassador to Cuba, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday, without providing further details.
Han is believed to be the individual previously introduced by North Korean state media in 2022 as a vice department director in the International Department of the Workers' Party of Korea's Central Committee.
The appointment of Han Su-chol as the North Korean ambassador to Cuba occurred approximately five months after Ambassador Ma Chol-su to Cuba retired to North Korea in March, one month after South Korea and Cuba officially established diplomatic relations.
Ri Sang-rim has been appointed as the ambassador to Romania, the Foreign Ministry said on Aug.1.
The ministry on July 30 announced Ri Kil-song and Ri Sung-guk as ambassadors to Singapore and Vietnam, respectively, resuming ambassadorial assignments.
Vietnamese local media reported that Ri Sung-guk arrived in Hanoi on Monday and presented a copy of his credentials to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry. The position had been vacant since Kim Myong-gil left Vietnam in April 2019, following the abrupt breakdown of the second summit between the US and North Korean leaders in Hanoi in February of the same year.
North Korea had ceased dispatching newly appointed ambassadors abroad since Ri Ryong-nam became the ambassador to China in February 2021.
Additionally, North Korea has closed embassies in eight countries -- Guinea, Libya, Nepal, Bangladesh, Senegal, Spain, Angola and Uganda -- along with its consulate general in Hong Kong, Seoul's Foreign Ministry confirmed between last December and this January.
Seoul has suggested that the closures may be driven by economic difficulties, stemming from international sanctions and challenges in generating illicit hard currency abroad.
As of July, North Korea maintains 44 foreign missions worldwide, according to a database provided by South Korea's Foreign Ministry.
