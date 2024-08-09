Home

Old Korean Legation under review for US Register of Historic Places

By Choi Si-young

Published : Aug. 9, 2024 - 14:24

The Old Korean Legation Building in Washington, DC (Korean Heritage Service) The Old Korean Legation Building in Washington, DC (Korean Heritage Service)

The Old Korean Legation Building in Washington, DC is expected to be registered in the US as a historic place worthy of preservation as early as mid-September.

According to a notice in the US Federal Register Wednesday, the US National Park Service plans to gather public input on whether to recognize officially the 19th-century building on the National Register of Historic Places -- the National Park Service’s list of buildings, sites and structures known for their historic value for preservation. The process will run through late August.

The Historic Preservation Review Board, which advises the mayor of the District of Columbia on preservation matters, recommended that the former Korean legation building be reviewed for inclusion following the March request for historic place designation by the Korea Heritage Service.

Erected in 1877, the building served as the Korean legation 1889-1905. The Korea Heritage Service turned the building into a museum in 2018, after acquiring it together with the National Trust for Cultural Heritage in 2012 and beginning its restoration in 2015 with the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation as an overseas cultural heritage site.

If the designation goes through, the building could be eligible for US tax breaks to support the preservation of the building from Save America’s Treasures.

Korea Heritage Service officials said they expect little difficulty in the historic place registration process.

