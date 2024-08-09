Home

소아쌤

[Photo News] New K8

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Published : Aug. 9, 2024 - 13:14

    • Link copied

Kia launched the new K8 on Friday, looking to invigorate the mid- to large-size sedan market with the product enhancement model. The new K8, which underwent a facelift for the first time since its initial release in April 2021, abandoned its old look and adopted the automaker's new star-map signature lighting on the front. The new sedan has been equipped with an advanced driver assistance system to offer upgraded marketability. The price of the new K8 starts at 37.36 million won ($27,338) in Korea. (Hyundai Motor Group)

