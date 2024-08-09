Home

Illegal immigrant from Kazakhstan flees from immigration office in Suwon

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 9, 2024 - 11:03

A file photo shows the building of Suwon Immigration Office (Suwon Immigration Office)

An undocumented immigrant from Kazakhstan fled from an immigration office in Suwon while in handcuffs, police said Friday.

The Kazakh national in his 20s pushed away immigration officers and ran away right after he was escorted out of a car upon arrival at the Suwon Immigration Office at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Immigration officials had earlier taken over his custody from the Suwon District Prosecutors Office after he was apprehended by police for failing to pay fines.

Police are tracking him down while analyzing nearby surveillance cameras. (Yonhap)

