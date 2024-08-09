Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    'Parent chance': Inherited privilege sparks outcry

    'Parent chance': Inherited privilege sparks outcry
  2. 2

    [KH Explains] Are underground parking bans for EVs fueled by fear or fact?

    [KH Explains] Are underground parking bans for EVs fueled by fear or fact?
  3. 3

    Law to ban dog meat takes effect

    Law to ban dog meat takes effect
  4. 4

    Samsung phones for N. Korean Olympians could breach UN sanctions: Seoul

    Samsung phones for N. Korean Olympians could breach UN sanctions: Seoul
  5. 5

    Once megastar, G-Dragon finds new avenues for influence

    Once megastar, G-Dragon finds new avenues for influence
  1. 6

    Concerns grow with e-scooters following BTS Suga’s drunk driving

    Concerns grow with e-scooters following BTS Suga’s drunk driving
  2. 7

    Is S. Korea neglecting children's call to abolish 'no-kids zones'?

    Is S. Korea neglecting children's call to abolish 'no-kids zones'?
  3. 8

    Ruling bloc urges repeal of taxation on investors' gains

    Ruling bloc urges repeal of taxation on investors' gains
  4. 9

    LG debuts Korea’s first open-source AI model

    LG debuts Korea’s first open-source AI model
  5. 10

    BTS Suga admits drunk driving, apologizes

    BTS Suga admits drunk driving, apologizes
지나쌤

Seoul shares open higher on eased recession woes

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 9, 2024 - 09:29

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks got off to a strong start Friday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street on eased recession woes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 36.85 points, or 1.44 percent, to 2,593.58 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

In the United States, stock indices finished higher as better-than-expected unemployment data buoyed investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.76 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.87 percent.

In Seoul, most shares started in positive territory.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 2.18 percent and its chipmaking rival SK hynix jumped 4.16 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.25 percent and SK Biopharm, a pharmaceutical unit under SK Group, rose 1.22 percent.

Top online portal operator Naver gained 3.26 percent on a strong second-quarter earnings report.

The local currency was trading at 1,375.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.25 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines