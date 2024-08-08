[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Legoland Korea Resort holds pop-up event for children

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, presents the new pop-up event “Lego Dreamz,” running until Sept. 12.

Children can play with Lego bricks to design their own creations at the pop-up zone.

Visitors can also experience the “mission portal” event that allows them to receive "dream chaser" gifts, including a dream chaser license, lanyard and Legoland badge.

After completing a survey, visitors also receive a special starter pack as well.

Kensington Hotel Pyeongchang presents children-friendly summer package

Kensington Hotel Pyeongchang in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, offers special summer programs for children on Sunday.

The promotion includes a night’s stay at the hotel, a breakfast buffet, access to both indoor and outdoor swimming pools and an English-language camp for children between ages 5 and 13.

The children-exclusive camp program is offered at 3 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. on Monday.

The program allows children to harvest carrots at the hotel’s farm that they will feed to the animals -- lambs, rabbits, goats and deer -- and join a baking class using potatoes, Gangwon Province’s specialty produce.

An English-language program about the life of an insect is scheduled as well.

The promotion is priced at 299,900 won.

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul offers summer delicacies

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, nestled next to Seoul’s Namsan in central Seoul, presents the “Granum Cherry House” promotion, with a menu full of cherries to celebrate summer at Granum.

The food promotion includes cherries with corn, cherries and burrata cheese, lamb ribs with cherry salsa, cherries with chicken tortillas and much more.

Guests can enjoy a main dish – bone-in striploin steak or crispy pork and shrimp -- and complete the gastronomic journey with a cherry tart, cheesecake or bingsu, Korea's creamy shaved ice dessert.

The cherry-themed food promotion will be available on Saturdays and Sundays during lunch and dinner until Sept. 30.

It is priced at 139,000 won and 79,000 won for adults and children, respectively.

Quench your thirst at Park Hyatt Seoul

The Park Hyatt Seoul in Gangnam, southern Seoul, presents the opportunity to enjoy premium Champagne at The Lounge on the top floor.

The hotel offers a selection of five bottles of Champagne -- Krug Grande Cuvee, Dom Ruinart 2010, Dom Perignon 2013, Ruinart Blanc de Blancs and Ruinart Rose Brut -- paired with a menu of smoked salmon, sliced ham, blini, chives and 30 grams of Osetra caviar.

The Lounge’s chef, Jung Sang-hyup, recommends either the fried sea bream or peach bingsu to really appreciate the rich flavor of Champagne.

The promotion is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Aug. 31.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong launches ‘Sparkling Hour’

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong in central Seoul presents the new wine promotion “Sparkling Hour” at its lobby lounge and bar Lumiere.

The promotion offers a chance for guests to whet their appetite with a bottle sparkling wine. Offered along with the wine is a special platter of grilled lobster, shrimp, abalone, beef strip loin steak and more.

Guests choose either red or white wine.

Priced at 69,000 won, Sparkling Hour is available from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day.