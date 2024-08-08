[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Hongcheon Beer Festival

Beer and barbecue combine for the ultimate summer cookout, one available with a choice of accommodations, either a “hanok,” the traditional Korean house, during the Hongcheon Beer Festival organized by Hongcheon County, Gangwon Province.

Book a room in advance to enjoy not only beer and barbecue but also kayaking, a separately charged activity that will be available depending on weather conditions. Stays are possible from Friday to Saturday until Aug. 18.

Check out the official Instagram at hcg_holic.

Taebaek Sunflower Festival

The Taebaek Sunflower Festival beckons all those eager to see what sunflowers look like at their peak at Guwau Village in Taebaek, Gangwon Province.

Walk through trails edged with flower beds and enjoy sculptures by local artists that dot the field and a small exhibition at a cafe featuring paintings by local artists.

Pets are allowed without an additional fee, with tickets priced at 5,000 won for adults and 3,000 won for the rest. The festival ends Aug. 15. Find more details at sunflowerfestival.co.kr.

Petite France in Gapyeong

Petite France is a village in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, mirroring a typical French countryside landscape. Next to it is Pinocchio & DaVinci, an Italian village.

Through August, visitors can watch a puppet show and a performance on a 19th-century European organ.

Admission for adults is 12,000 won for the French village and 16,000 won for the Italian village. A pass for both attractions costs 19,500 won. Find out more at pfcamp.com.

Night Stroll around Jinju Fortress

A nighttime walk around the storied Jinju Fortress in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, is one way to relax as the area lights up between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. through Aug. 25.

Installations, set up around the fortress, make for the best spots for photos and lights alone would render the night nostalgic enough for repeat visits.

Heat shelters are open nearby, without air-conditioning. There is no admission fee. For more information go to mediaartjinju.com.

Night picnic on Dadaepo Beach

Try a nighttime picnic on Dadaepo Beach in Busan during the Dadaepo Night Music Campnic, a weekslong festival taking place on Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 24.

Between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., visitors are invited to sit back, relax and enjoy musical performances including a mini-indie concert perfect for a beach vibe after sunset.

Admission is free but there are charges for refreshments like beer. Check out the latest at visitbusan.net.