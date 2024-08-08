Home

  1. 1

  2. 2

  3. 3

  4. 4

  5. 5

  1. 6

  2. 7

  3. 8

  4. 9

  5. 10

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Aug. 9, 2024 - 09:00

“Revolver”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 7

Crime

Directed by Oh Seung-wook

Former detective Soo-young (portrayed by Jeon Do-yeon) is released from prison after being convicted of crimes she did not commit. With one goal in her mind -- getting her some 700 million won back -- she visits the people who owe her one by one.

“Pilot”

(South Korea)

Opened July 31

Comedy

Directed by Kim Han-gyeol

Han Jung-woo (Jo Jung-suk) who, after getting fired from his job and divorced by his wife, is now searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

(US)

Opened July 24

Action/Comedy

Directed by Shawn Levy

A retired Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), who lives an ordinary life as a car dealer, seeks out Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) for a superhero team-up, as he tries to maintain the existence of all the people important to him.

“Despicable Me 4”

(US)

Opened June 24

Animation

Directed by Chris Renaud, Patrick Delage

Gru and Gru Jr. face their peaceful life crashing down as criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge.

