[Graphic News] Vietnam named most affordable country for foreign residents in 2024

Vietnam has been voted the most affordable country for expatriates, according to a survey by InterNations, as reported by CNBC. The annual research, which surveyed 12,000 expats across 174 territories, sought insights into the best places to live, quality of life, personal finance and working abroad.

In the “personal finance” category, Vietnam ranked first out of 53 destinations, maintaining its top position from 2021, 2022 and 2023. The personal finance index measures respondents’ perceptions of general cost of living, satisfaction with their financial situation, and whether their disposable household income is sufficient for a comfortable life.

In Vietnam, 86 percent of foreign national residents rated their cost of living as favorable, more than double the global average of 40 percent. Additionally, 65 percent expressed satisfaction with their financial situation, compared to a global average of 54 percent. Regarding disposable income, 68 percent of respondents in Vietnam said it was more than enough, against a global average of 41 percent.

Other Southeast Asian nations in the top 10 for affordability include Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. The list also features four Central and Latin American countries: Colombia, Panama, Mexico and Brazil, with India and China rounding out the top ten.